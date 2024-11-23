Saturday 23 November 2024

AIDS "Boost For Clinical Trials" In UK

4 November 1996

A major consequence of the development of AIDS in the UK, and of the public response to it, is the substantial impetus which has been given to clinical trials, according to a new report, AIDS in the UK: The Making of Policy 1981-94. Like war, AIDS has crystallized issues and achieved change, says the author, Virginia Berridge, Reader in History in the Department of Public Health and Policy at the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine.

For example, as a result of the development of AIDS, not only have clinical trials of new drug treatments in the UK been debated and modified (and subsequently re-modified) but the entire clinical trials industry has achieved a substantial impetus, according to the study. Also, genitourinary medicine has expanded and risen in status, the UK Public Health Laboratory Service has been saved, and the Blood Products Laboratory has been funded to move towards self-sufficiency. Biomedical and epidemiological research has expanded and, most importantly, scientific and clinical expertise has defined the parameters of the policy response to AIDS, with medical values by and large underpinning policy formation and determining its focus.

Role Of The Media AIDS has demonstrated the process whereby controversial research findings become "scientific facts," accepted, and taken for granted, according to Ms Berridge. The role of the media has been significant in mediating scientific perceptions of the syndrome, with its talk of "breakthroughs" and possible "magic bullets." AIDS has also provided a case study of the reporting of health and medicine, in which the role of medical correspondents has, in most cases, simply legitimated dominant perceptions of science, she says.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



More ones to watch >


Today's issue

J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Pfizer to help commercialize Xacduro in China
22 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Amid RFK Jr vaccine worries, FDA’s Peter Marks remains calm
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze