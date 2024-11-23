Akzo Nobel Disputes Arbitration

A subsidiary of Akzo Nobel of the Netherlands, Pharmaceutical Basics Inc of the USA - which has been renamed Rosemont Pharmaceutical Corporation - has said that arbitration in which it has been involved was not conducted with due process.

International arbitration found that PBI had breached a 1989 contract with a UK firm, Generica Ltd, that called for PBI to carry out the development and manufacture, and cooperate in the regulatory approval and marketing of generic clomiphene citrate, used in the treatment of female infertility.

The arbitration resulted in an award of $7 million to Generica. PBI was found to have failed to perform its obligations under the 1989 contract, which included failure to file an Abbreviated New Drug Application with the US Food and Drug Administration, and failure to provide Generica with the manufacturing data that was necessary for an ANDA.