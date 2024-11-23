Akzo Nobel Invests $25m In Scottish Plant

Dutch company Akzo Nobel has announced that its pharmaceutical unit,Organon, is to invest 50 million guilders ($25.2 million) at its Newhouse research site in Scotland. The expansion program, to be completed over the next two years, includes the construction of a new chemical laboratory which will allow Organon to continue its research into treatments for depression and schizophrenia
Organon's R&D manager, Driek Vergouwen, said the move proves the group's commitment to treating central nervous system disorders and also "shows our faith in the know-how and expertise available in Scotland."
