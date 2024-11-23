AL LABS RECEIVES APPROVAL

- A L Laboratories has received approval in the USA for three products - miconazole nitrate vaginal suppository in 100mg and 200mg strengths and clemastine fumarate syrup (0.5mg/5ml). The suppositories, used in the treatment of vaginal yeast infections, are the only generic equivalents of Ortho's over-the-counter product Monistat 7 and its prescription product Monistat 3, which together have sales of about $40 million. They will be marketed by A L Labs' subsidiary Able Laboratories. The approval for clemastine fumarate syrup, granted to A L Labs' Barre-National subsidiary, is for a generic equivalent of Tavist, which has annual sales of around L 24 million. All three products should be launched in the first quarter of 1994.
