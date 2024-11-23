"Alarming" Drop In Russian Drug Production

With another drop in volume production of 10% so far this year after a 40% downturn in 1995, the situation in the Russian pharmaceutical industry is "alarming," according to Aleksei Vilken, Deputy Health Minister for the Russian Federation.
Speaking to the journal Farmatsevtichesky Vestnik, Mr Vilken said the industry had never been especially strong but that the government is now considering moves that would "put production back on track." He added that there are Russian drug producers doing well, such as Ferane, Akrikhin, Moskhimfarmpreparaty, Tatkhimfarmpreparaty and some others, but they are not numerous.
The Minister said the problem is raw drugs production. Most of the companies in this sector had closed down in the wake of losses and some were on their last legs, such as Usolye-Sibirskoye and Anzhero-Sudzhensk. Mr Vilken said the government had to "stop at nothing" to save the sector which was the basis of production.
