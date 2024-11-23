Albanian Drug Subsidies Extended

Albania's Council of Ministers has approved a final list of 277 drugs that will be subsidized this year, reports the Albanian telegraphic Agency. This is an increase of 100 over the number of drugs subsidized in 1995.

Products used to treat cancer, tuberculosis and other serious diseases will carry a discount of 95%, but with many people including pensioners and the disabled continuing to get their medicines free. The other subsidized products will be discounted at rates of 75% and 35%.

Lists of the subsidized medicines have been distributed to 1,500 drug stores throughout Albania, and this will lead to price decreases for many products, especially antibiotics and insulin.