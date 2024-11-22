Albanian Private Pharmacies Selling Western Drugs

In the town of Durres on Albania's west coast, 22 privately-owned pharmacies are now trading in a considerable number of medicines, many of which were not found in the six state-owned pharmacies operating there before the sector was privatized, reports the Albanian telegraphic Agency.

Many western drugs are being sold, and inspections have been tightened up to prevent drugs being sold after their expiry dates. Local pharmaceutical factories are the main suppliers to the pharmacies, but some drugs are imported under individual contracts with foreign companies.