Alcon licenses compounds from NovaCal

Alcon says that one of its affiliates has signed a collaboration and license agreement with NovaCal Pharmaceuticals to research, develop and commercialize the latter's novel Aganocide compounds to treat infections of the eye, ear and sinus. Alcon said it believes NovaCal's products have the potential to be important in the treatment of such infections because of their broad application to bacterial, viral and fungal infections.

"These novel compounds represent a new class of potential drugs for the topical treatment of infections in the eye, ear and sinus," said Scott Krueger, Alcon's vice president R&D for pharmaceutical development. "We hope they eventually will add to our broad pipeline of new products in development, as well as to our portfolio of leading anti-infectives on the market today," he added.

Under the terms of the agreement, Alcon Manufacturing Ltd will make an up front payment to NovaCal, as well as ongoing payments associated with the achievement of development milestones and approval of products incorporating Aganocide compounds. Alcon will also provide research funding to NovaCal as part of a collaborative research program. Alcon will be responsible for all clinical development costs and NovaCal will receive royalties on the sales of products containing any of these compound.