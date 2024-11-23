Alexion's Complement Inhibitor

Alexion's complement C5 inhibitor 5G1.1-SC can inhibit endothelial damage induced by hypoxia and reoxygenation in an animal model, according to Gregory Stahl of Harvard Medical School and the center for experimental therapeutics at Brigham and Women's Hospital in the USA. Hypoxic endothelial cells activate an inflammatory cascade which leads to damage on reoxygenation, and which was completely blocked by 5G1.1-SC, said Dr Stahl.

The drug completed a Phase I trial in September, and is currently being tested in a Phase I/II trial in patients undergoing cardiopulmonary bypass, to see if it can reduce the rate of myocardial infarction associated with ischemia and reperfusion.