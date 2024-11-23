Alexion's Complement Inhibitor

Alexion's complement C5 inhibitor 5G1.1-SC can inhibit endothelial damage induced by hypoxia and reoxygenation in an animal model, according to Gregory Stahl of Harvard Medical School and the center for experimental therapeutics at Brigham and Women's Hospital in the USA. Hypoxic endothelial cells activate an inflammatory cascade which leads to damage on reoxygenation, and which was completely blocked by 5G1.1-SC, said Dr Stahl.
The drug completed a Phase I trial in September, and is currently being tested in a Phase I/II trial in patients undergoing cardiopulmonary bypass, to see if it can reduce the rate of myocardial infarction associated with ischemia and reperfusion.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze