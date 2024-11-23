Algeria Plans Drug Production Company

The Algerian national pharmaceutical company Saidal has said it is toset up a plant shortly to produce drugs for the treatment of both heart and eye diseases, and also contraceptives. The project is to be undertaken in conjunction with the inter-Arabian drugs group ACDIMA. The plant will have a production capacity of 38 million units/year and provide jobs for 300 people.
ACDIMA was founded in 1976 by the Arab League Economic Council and specializes in investment in the drug industry in Arab countries. Saidal says it has entered into partnership with a number of international companies, including Rhone-Poulenc and Pfizer, for local drug production, and hopes to meet 35%-40% of Algeria's requirements by 2000.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze