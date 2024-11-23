Algeria Plans Drug Production Company

The Algerian national pharmaceutical company Saidal has said it is toset up a plant shortly to produce drugs for the treatment of both heart and eye diseases, and also contraceptives. The project is to be undertaken in conjunction with the inter-Arabian drugs group ACDIMA. The plant will have a production capacity of 38 million units/year and provide jobs for 300 people.

ACDIMA was founded in 1976 by the Arab League Economic Council and specializes in investment in the drug industry in Arab countries. Saidal says it has entered into partnership with a number of international companies, including Rhone-Poulenc and Pfizer, for local drug production, and hopes to meet 35%-40% of Algeria's requirements by 2000.