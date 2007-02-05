Algeta applies to join Oslo Stock Exchange

Norway-based Algeta ASA, a therapeutics firm dedicated to novel anticancer agents based on active radionuclides, says that it has applied for listing on the Oslo Stock Exchange. The company explained that it had taken the decision in order to obtain funding for the Phase III clinical development of its lead product, Alpharadin, a novel radiopharmaceutical based on the alpha particle-emitter radium-223.

In Phase II studies, the drug demonstrated the ability to delay the progression of prostate cancer, as well as reducing the extent and effect of metastasis. The company added that it will present full data from its Phase II program at the upcoming meeting of the American Society of Clinical Oncology's prostate cancer symposium in Orlando, USA, later this month.