AlgoTherapeutix (AlgoTx) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing non-opioid therapies for peripheral neuropathic pain. The company’s lead candidate, ATX01, is a topical formulation of amitriptyline designed to inhibit pain signaling by targeting peripheral sensory nerve fibers. AlgoTx aims to provide localized pain relief while minimizing systemic side effects.

ATX01 is in clinical development for chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy (CIPN) and erythromelalgia (EM). In February 2025, AlgoTx announced results from its Phase II ACT trial for CIPN, which demonstrated promising efficacy signals despite high placebo response rates at some sites. The company is conducting further analyses to refine its development strategy. Additionally, ATX01 has received Orphan Drug Designation from the FDA and EMA for EM, with a Phase II proof-of-concept trial currently underway.

AlgoTx has raised approximately €35 million as of q1 2025. A €20 million Series B funding round in 2023, led by Relyens Innovation Santé and Turenne Capital, is supporting the advancement of ATX01 through clinical trials.