Alizyme Latest UK Biotech Float

Alizyme is the latest UK biotechnology company to seek a listing on the London Stock Exchange. The firm is floating on London's Alternative Investment Market with the aim of raising between L12 and 15 million ($18.4-$23.1 million). The flotation will give the firm a market capitalization of L20-L30 million.

The Cambridge-based firm focuses on the treatment and management of obesity and gastrointestinal disorders, and is building a product pipeline by a combination of inward licensing and in-house R&D. It will take products through to the end of Phase II clinical trials then license them out. The firm has already established a number of research or licensing agreements.