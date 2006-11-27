ALK-Abello's Grazax launched in Germany

Danish drugmaker ALK-Abello has launched its tablet-based vaccine against grass pollen allergy, Grazax, in Germany. The agent is the first allergy tablet to address the underlying cause of allergic rhinitis and not just treat the symptoms. It will subsequently be introduced in other European markets, beginning with countries where ALK-Abello has affiliates. More than 20% of the industrialized population suffer from allergy, of which approximately 50% are allergic to grass pollen, the firm noted.
