Alkaloida's Sales Stagnate

The Hungarian drugs producer Alkaloida is projecting sales for the current year of 8.3 billion forint ($54.7 million), similar to those in 1995, reports MTI Econews. The company is forecasting gross profits of 123.3 million forint, rising 44%.
Last year's net sales increased by 200 million forint as compared with 1994, with a rise in production volume of drugs and intermediaries. However, its debts grew to 5 billion forint last year from 3.5 billion forint in 1994.
In 1995, Alkaloida introduced 15 new products and built a waste incinerator worth 520 million forint.
