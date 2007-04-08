All change in Czech pharma regime

Modern pharmaceuticals will become more generally available in the Czech Republic under a decree that has just come into effect. The regime aims to reorganize supply with funding moving away from older and, arguably less effective, drugs to new branded products only available up to now as imports from western Europe.

Representatives of the international drug industry body (MAFS) have been allowed to return as observers to the key committee that decides which drugs will be state-funded and which not. The committee provides about $1.7 billion a year to the health funds for this purpose. The committee has been criticized in recent years by the drug industry which has argued it tended to support the funding of cheaper medicines rather than modern patented drugs. The Health Ministry has said that, under the new regime, patient payments will rise by about 5.3 euros ($7.09) a year on average while the health funds will be paying about 3% more this year to cover the cost of the new drugs entering the market.

The main producer of generics, Zentiva, is reportedly unhappy with the decree because, according to the Ministry, its products are relatively costly and may no longer be state-funded. Meanwhile,although some international producers see the new regime in largely positive terms, many are reserving judgment until they see the marketing approval process at work.