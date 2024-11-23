Allergan Buys Frumtost Pharma Of Brazil

Allergan Inc's Brazilian affiliate Allergan-Lok Productos Farmaceutcos has purchased all the shares of the Brazilian company Laboratorios Frumtost SA Industrias Farmaceuticas for an undisclosed sum. Targeted investments in Latin America are part of Allergan's global expansion strategy, according to the company, which has made a recent acquisition in Argentina - the skin-care products company Lorsen SA.
Frumtost has a product portfolio that includes ophthalmologic products as well as medications directed at ear, nose and throat and general medicine (aimed at treating allergies, inflammation, hypoglycemia, hypertriglycerides, cough/colds and other conditions. Allergan's global resources and infrastructure will strengthen Frutmost's diverse product line and expand Allergan's focus in Brazil, the company noted.
