Alliance Pharma acquires AstraZeneca antimalarial brands

UK-based specialty drug firm Alliance Pharma (AIM: APH) has acquired the antimalarial brands Paludrine, Avloclor and Savarine from Anglo-Swedish drug major AstraZeneca (LSE: AZN). The acquired products are sold mainly in the UK and France.
Alliance expects the acquired products to generate incremental contribution before financing costs of around £1.1 million ($1.7 million) per annum. Alliance is paying a £4.2 million initial consideration to AstraZeneca UK and may pay a further sum over the next three years, which is not expected to exceed £1.0 million, dependent on sales of the brands.
The initial consideration is being funded from existing cash and bank facilities, including a £2 million drawdown from the group’s £20 million revolving credit facility, and any deferred consideration will be funded from future cash generation. This will bring the utilisation of the RCF to £8.5 million.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze