Alliance Pharma shares plummet as trial of blood substitute is suspended

Alliance Pharmaceutical appears to have become the latest company tosuffer a setback in the bid to develop an alternative to whole blood for use in surgery. The firm's shares lost 68% of their value on January 9 to reach $2.38, a fraction of its 52-week high of $20.75, after it called a halt to a study looking at the safety and efficacy of its Oxygent (perflubron emulsion) blood substitute in patients undergoing cardiac surgery.
The suspension of patient enrollment has come about because of "an imbalance in certain adverse events, primarily the incidence of stroke," in patients receiving the blood substitute. The company said that while the incidence of these events in the Oxygent group was in accordance with published data for patients undergoing cardiac bypass surgery, the control group frequency was "remarkably low."
Alliance notes that the study investigators have not attributed the side effects to the use of Oxygent, which has now been evaluated in 19 clinical studies involving more than 1,400 subjects. Moreover, such reactions were not apparent in a completed Phase III study involving 492 general surgery patients that demonstrated significant reduction and avoidance in blood usage compared to the control population. This suggests that the finding could be a statistical aberration, said the firm.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze