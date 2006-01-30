Alltracell to raise L1.1M in share issue

Irish Medical Technology company Alltracell says it intends to raise approximately L1.1 million ($1.9 million) from a placing of 10.047,273 ordinary shares at 11 pence per share. The firm says that it will use the funds to finance the planned expansion of its cardiovascular clinical health development program.
Alltracell says it will apply for the inclusion of the new shares on the Alternative Investment Market of the London Stock Exchange, and added that it anticipates the placing to commence on January 26. The placement will rank pari passu in all respects with the existing shares of the company and following admission of the shares the group will have a total of 117,879,598 in issue.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Sign up to receive email updates
Join industry leaders for a daily roundup of biotech & pharma news
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze