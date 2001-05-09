Almirall Prodesfarma licences ebastine to CEPA Schwarz

Spain's Almirall Prodesfarma has signed an agreement with CEPA SchwarzPharma in which it grants the latter co-marketing rights in Spain to commercialize the antihistamines Bactil (ebastine) and Rinobactil (ebastine in combination with pseudoephedrine) for the treatment of perennial or seasonal allergic symptoms including allergic rhinitis, chronic urticaria and allergic dermatitis. The agreement also includes the rights to the new Bactil Forte 20mg formulation which is being launched in 2001 in the leading markets. Ebastine is a third-generation selective antagonist of the H1 histamine receptor which has been marketed in Europe and Japan since 1991 (Marketletters passim).