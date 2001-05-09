Almirall Prodesfarma licences ebastine to CEPA Schwarz

Spain's Almirall Prodesfarma has signed an agreement with CEPA SchwarzPharma in which it grants the latter co-marketing rights in Spain to commercialize the antihistamines Bactil (ebastine) and Rinobactil (ebastine in combination with pseudoephedrine) for the treatment of perennial or seasonal allergic symptoms including allergic rhinitis, chronic urticaria and allergic dermatitis. The agreement also includes the rights to the new Bactil Forte 20mg formulation which is being launched in 2001 in the leading markets. Ebastine is a third-generation selective antagonist of the H1 histamine receptor which has been marketed in Europe and Japan since 1991 (Marketletters passim).
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze