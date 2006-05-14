Alnylam acquires systemic siRNA delivery IP

US RNA interference specialist Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has obtained rights to RNAi delivery technology developed at Harvard University's CBR Institute for Biomedical Research. Alnylam says that the in-licensed technology may enable small interfering (siRNAs), the molecules that mediate RNAi, to be targeted with an engineered monoclonal antibody to tumors and other cell types, thereby broadening the scope of Alnylam's delivery technologies for RNAi therapeutics.

The technology, which was developed in the laboratory of Judy Lieberman, was highlighted in an article published in the journal Nature Biotechnology in 2005 and represents another potential approach for delivery of RNAi therapeutics with systemic administration, the firm stated.

As well as this deal, other recent agreements include one with Inex Pharmaceuticals which provides access to fundamental liposome delivery technology and intellectual property for systemic RNAi therapeutics, in addition to a second deal with the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.