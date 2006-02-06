Alnylam prices stock offer at $13 a share

US firm Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, an RNAi therapeutics focused company, has announced the pricing of a public offering of 5,115,961 shares of its common stock at $13.00 per share. All of the shares are being offered by Alnylam pursuant to its effective shelf registration statement previously filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Alnylam has granted a 30-day option to the underwriters to purchase up to 767,394 additional shares of common stock to cover over-allotments, if any.

Morgan Stanley is acting as the sole book runner for the offering, with Banc of America Securities as co-lead manager. Co-managers for the offering are Piper Jaffray, SG Cowen and Rodman & Renshaw.