ALRT's Oral Lekemia Drug Effective

Interim results from a Phase I/II trial of Allergan Ligand Retinoid Therapeutics' 9-cis-retinoic acid product, ALRT1057, have revealed that six out of 15 patients with acute promyelocytic leukemia had complete remissions after treatment with the drug.

ALRT1057 was given once-daily at doses ranging from 30mg/m2 to 250mg/m2. The responding patients have remained in remission for durations of two to 18 months, notes the firm. Three of the six were newly-diagnosed APL patients, while three had relapsed after prior treatment with either all-trans-retinoic acid or cytotoxic chemotherapy. ALRT now plans to begin a Phase II/III trial of the drug to support a New Drug Application.