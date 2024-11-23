ALRT's Oral Lekemia Drug Effective

Interim results from a Phase I/II trial of Allergan Ligand Retinoid Therapeutics' 9-cis-retinoic acid product, ALRT1057, have revealed that six out of 15 patients with acute promyelocytic leukemia had complete remissions after treatment with the drug.
ALRT1057 was given once-daily at doses ranging from 30mg/m2 to 250mg/m2. The responding patients have remained in remission for durations of two to 18 months, notes the firm. Three of the six were newly-diagnosed APL patients, while three had relapsed after prior treatment with either all-trans-retinoic acid or cytotoxic chemotherapy. ALRT now plans to begin a Phase II/III trial of the drug to support a New Drug Application.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze