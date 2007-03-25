Thursday 21 November 2024

Altana's EBITDA up 50%, after drug division sale

25 March 2007

German chemicals company Altana AG says that its program of restructuring, which included the sale of its Pharmaceutical division to Denmark's Nycomed (Marketletter December 12, 2006), has been a success and will enable sustained growth. Under the group's new structure, its earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization were 186.0 million euros ($247.2 million), an increase of 50% on the 124.0 million euros that the comparable part of the business achieved in 2005.

Altana Pharma's 2006 sales hit 2.2 B euros

Prior to its divestiture, which was completed on January 1, Altana Pharma achieved EBITDA of 754.0 million euros, up 9% on the income it saw in 2005. Altana AG said that a 9% increase in product sales, to 2.2 billion euros, from its therapeutics division, was responsible for the earnings expansion. Altana AG added that, with a 26.7% return on sales and an operating margin of 29.3%, Altana Pharma had achieved record results.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Alloy and Takeda team up on CAR-T cell platform
Biotechnology
Alloy and Takeda team up on CAR-T cell platform
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Eisai announces launch of Rozebalamin and Tasfygo
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Merck: a relentless pursuit of the best outcomes for the entire MS community
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
Cidara to raise up to $105 million in private placement
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Novartis upgrades mid-term guidance; buys Kate Thera
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
FDA approves Jazz’s Ziihera for HER2+ biliary tract cancer
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
Lilly and Laekna team up on novel obesity drugs
21 November 2024

Company Spotlight

Cytokinetics is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing first-in-class muscle activators as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze