Alzheimer’s Association International Conference

The world’s largest and most influential forum for the dementia research community.

AAIC 2025 will convene thousands of researchers, clinicians, and professionals from around the globe to share groundbreaking discoveries, innovative practices, and emerging concepts in Alzheimer’s and dementia science.

The conference program includes plenary sessions featuring nine distinguished speakers, over 4,500 poster presentations, and hundreds of podium sessions covering topics such as basic science, clinical trials, risk reduction, and dementia care.