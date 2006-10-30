AM-Pharma's AP drug shows promise in sepsis trial

Dutch biopharmaceutical firm AM-Pharma BV, which is focused on the preclinical development of compounds to treat inflammatory disorders, says that it has seen positive results from a trial of Verum, its patented alkaline phosphatase drug, as a treatment for sepsis.

The study enrolled 36 patients with severe forms of the condition, who were treated with a 67.5U/kg infusion of the drug, followed by a 2- hour and 50-minute infusion of a total of 132.5U/kg, or placebo. The 28 day survival rates, the study's primary endpoint, were 19 out of 25 patients in the drug-treated group (76%) and seven out of 11 subject in the placebo group (63.6%).