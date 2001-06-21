AMA rejects call to ban DTC

The House of Delegates of the American Medical Association has rejectedcalls for it to petition the US Food and Drug Administration to ban direct-to-consumer advertising of prescription drugs (Marketletter June 25).

However, the organization has called for all DTC ads for prescription drugs to state that: "your physician may recommend other appropriate treatments." AMA spokesmen said that, while the Association would ask pharmaceutical manufacturers to add this disclaimer voluntarily, it would also be seeking legislation to require its inclusion, reports Reuters Health.