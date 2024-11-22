Amersham Plugs Japan Gap With Key Alliance

An alliance in the field of nuclear medicines between Sumitomo Chemical of Japan and the UK's Amersham International is being hailed as "an excellent strategic move" by industry observers, filling Amersham's gap in the lucrative Japanese nuclear medicines market.
Amersham International is investing 8.52 billion yen ($84.9 million) for a 20% stake in Sumitomo's radiopharmaceutical manufacturing unit Nihon Medi+Physics. The move is the first step towards intended integration of the two nuclear medicines businesses in Japan over the next two to five years. Along with the initial 20% stake, Amersham gains the right to purchase from Sumitomo a further 30% stake in NMP, any time between December 1996 and December 1999.
Amersham says that should it exercise this right, its own radiopharmaceutical business in Japan would be integrated with NMP resulting in a 50-50 joint venture between Amersham and Sumitomo.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze