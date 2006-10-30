Amgen completes Avidia acquisition

Following anti-trust authority appproval, leading biotechnology firm Amgen has announced the completion of its acquisition of Avidia, a privately-held biopharmaceutical company that discovers and develops a new class of human therapeutics known as Avimer proteins.

The transaction provides Amgen with Avidia's lead product candidate, an inhibitor of interleukin-6 for the treatment of inflammation and autoimmune diseases, which is in Phase I clinical trials.

The previously-announced acquisition involves a $290.0 million cash payment plus a further up to $90.0 million on the achievement of certain milestones (Marketletter October 9).