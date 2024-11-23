Amgen files IND For Neurotrophin-3

Amgen has filed an Investigational New Drug application for neurotrophin-3 as a potential treatment for peripheral neuropathies on behalf of the Amgen-Regeneron partnership. The drug is being developed under a collaborative R&D agreement set up between the two companies in 1990.

NT-3 has been shown in animal and in vitro studies to have a specific stimulatory action on sensory neurons which enervate muscles. Amgen says it hopes that NT-3 will reduce the symptoms of peripheral neuropathy, such as weakness, numbness, tingling and loss of sensation. The condition often occurs in patients with diabetes and as a side effect of cytotoxic anticancer chemotherapy.