Amgen launches further CV endpoint in EVOLVE, the largest ever Ph III CKD trial

Amgen, the California, USA-based biotechnology company, is poised to begin EVOLVE, a major international Phase III trial in chronic kidney disease patients, which intends to demonstrate whether Mimpara/Sensipar (cinacalcet), its calcimimetic treatment for secondary hyperparathyroidism (SHPT), can reduce cardiovascular (CV) mortality and non-fatal events .
The trial was announced in Glasgow, Scotland, during ERA-EDTA, the joint meeting of the European renal and dialysis/transplant associations. Describing the trial, Jurgen Floege of Germany's University of Aachen, said a large prospective study is needed to prove that the apparent beneficial effects of cinacalcet observed on laboratory values for parathyroid hormone, calcium and phosphate levels really do translate to better CV outcomes. "We're all waiting for the study to provide the definitive answer," he told doctors attending an Amgen-sponsored symposium.
The first-in-class treatment, first marketed only 18 months ago, works by binding to calcium receptors on the parathyroid gland and signalling to reduce output of parathyroid hormone (PTH). The downstream effect of less PTH is a reduction in the leaching of calcium and phosphorous from bones, fewer fractures, lower blood levels of the two minerals to within the ideal range and less likelihood of calcification occurring in the heart muscle, valves and blood vessels. "Calcification may relate to the most frequent cause of death among dialysis patients which is sudden cardiac death," he explained.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze