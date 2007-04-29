Thursday 21 November 2024

Amgen's Aranesp does not raise death risk in SCLC patients

29 April 2007

California, USA-based biotechnology major Amgen says that data from a recently-completed Phase III study indicate that there was no statistically-significant difference in the risk of death between its anti-anemia agent Aranesp (darbepoetin alfa) and placebo in patients with extensive stage small-cell lung cancer. The company added, however, that there was no difference in investigator determined rates of progression-free survival between the two treatments, indicating that the drug does not increase SCLC's susceptability to chemotherapy.

Increases Hg levels in SCLC study

Amgen explained that it had initiated the assessment in 2002 after the results of a previously-completed Phase III trial indicated that treatment was associated with improved survival in patients suffering from chemotherapy-induced anemia as a result of treatment for lung cancer. The study was designed to examine whether increasing or maintaining hemoglobin concentrations with Aranesp during co-administration with platinum-based chemotherapy, in previously untreated patients, improved survival rates.

