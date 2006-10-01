Amgen's Denosumab MAb effective in trial

USA-based biotechnology firm Amgen says that data from a Phase II study of its therapeutic antibody denosumab shows that it has potential as a treatment for bone diseases. The results, which were presented at the American Society for Bone and Mineral Research's annual meeting in Philadelphia, suggest that targeting proteins involved in the regulation of bone destruction and formation may represent an effective treatment approach for such conditions.
Densomab is a fully-human monoclonal antibody that targets the RANK Ligand, a key mediator of the function of osteoclasts cells involved in the reabsorbtion of bone. In the trial, patients who received 60mg of the agent, administered twice a year via subcutaneous injection, experienced an increase in bone mineral density when compared with the placebo group, who saw a decline from baseline levels over the program's 24 month duration (6.69% versus -0.31%; assessed using hip structural analysis).
In addition, the firm reported data from animal model trials of a sclerostin-neutralizing MAb that it is developing with Belgian biopharmaceutical company UCB. The program showed that primates receiving a 30mg/kg dose of the drug achieved a 5.5-fold increase in the rate of bone formation.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze