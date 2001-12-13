Amgen says pegfilgrastim as effective as filgrastim in neutropenia

Amgen has said that pegfilgrastim, a long-acting version of itsNeupogen (filgrastim) product, is as effective as the original version in minimizing the impact of severe neutropenia in patients with non-Hodgkin's lymphoma or Hodgkin's disease. The Phase II study evaluated the efficacy and safety of a single injection of pegfilgrastim (100mg/kg) compared to a median of 11 daily injections of Neupogen (5mcg/kg/day) in decreasing the duration of severe neutropenia following cytotoxic chemotherapy in patients with NHL or HD. There were no noted differences in the incidence, duration or severity of bone pain between the groups.