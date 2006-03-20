Amgen to explore anemia in CV patients

World biotechnology major Amgen has reported Phase II study data that showed its anemia drug Aranesp (darbepoetin alfa) to be well-tolerated, and effective in raising hemoglobin levels and improving symptoms, as measured by the Kansas City Cardiomyopathy Questionnaire, in patients with heart failure.
Investigators concluded that the erythropoetic protein drug effectively raised Hb levels, significantly improved KCCQ total symptom score, 8.2 versus placebo 1.5 (p=0.027) and had a similar adverse event profile as previously seen in clinical trials. Statistically non-significant improvements in patient's global assessment 65% vs 49% (p=0.057) were seen, as well as a 22.8 meter increase in six-minute walk distance (p=0.074).
Based on the evaluation of the results, which were presented at the 2006 American College of Cardiology scientific sessions, the firm has initiated the Phase III Reduction of Events with Darbepoetin alfa in Heart Failure Trial, a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, multicenter, multinational study that will evaluate the effect of Aranesp anemia treatment on morbidity and mortality in patients with symptomatic heart failure.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze