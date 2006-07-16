Amgen to terminate 'poison pill'

World-leading biotechnology company Amgen says that its board of directors has voted unanimously to terminate the company's stockholder rights plan, commonly referred to as a "poison pill." Originally scheduled to expire on December 12, 2010, the plan has been amended to accelerate the expiration date to July 31 this year, effectively terminating the plan as of that date.
Amgen's board has also established a policy providing for stockholder approval for any future stockholder rights plan, either prior to or within12 months after adoption. The full text of the policy will be available on the Corporate Governance page under the "Investors" tab on Amgen's web site at: www.amgen.com.
