Amphotec And Aspergillosis

Amphotec (amphotericin B colloidal dispersion) is more effective and less toxic than amphotericin B in the treatment of potentially fatal aspergillosis and other major fungal infections, according to results from a retrospective study on 343 patients. The data were presented at the International Conference of Infectious Diseases in Hong Kong on June 13.

This reinforces data demonstrated by Mary White of the Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center in New York City, which showed Amphotec to have greater efficacy (43%) in 82 patients compared to amphotericin B (23%) in 261 patients. Amphotec also offered a 50% survival rate at 120 days as opposed to a 28% survival rate with amphotericin B. Side effects of nephrotoxicity were also greatly reduced.

Sequus Pharmaceuticals, which is developing Amphotec (also known as Amphocil outside the USA), has filed a New Drug Application for the product with the US Food and Drug Administration. It is currently approved for use in 10 countries.