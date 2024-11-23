Amphotec In Bone Marrow Transplants

Data from five open-label trials involving 220 bone marrow transplant patients shows that Sequus Pharmaceuticals' Amphotec (amphotericin B colloidal dispersion) is safe and effective in the treatment of severe fungal infections in this patient population.
This retrospective review, presented at the 9th Symposium on Infections in the Immunocompromised Host held in Italy last month, showed an overall response rate to Amphotec of 53% in 99 patients with well-documented fungal infections who received a minimum of seven days' treatment. The response rate for Candida infections was 67%.
Amphotec did not cause nephrotoxicity in this high-risk patient group, 79% of whom received allogeneic transplants. There was no evidence of increased nephrotoxicity in patients receiving concurrent ciclosporin and/or aminoglycosides. Fever (12%) and chills (11%) were the most commonly-reported related side effects. In the studies, the average daily dose was 4.1mg/kg and the average duration of treatment was 23 days. The drug is already approved in 10 countries, and a New Drug Application is currently being reviewed in the USA.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze