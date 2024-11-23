Amylin Acquires Rights To HMR's Atherosclerosis Drugs

- Amylin Pharmaceuticals has acquired the exclusive worldwide rightsto a series of oral compounds, which may help prevent the development of atherosclerosis, from Hoechst Marion Roussel. Preclinical studies show that the compounds are able to inhibit atherosclerotic plaque formation by lowering cholesterol levels, acting as antioxidants, and reducing inflammation. Amylin will conduct clinical development up to the end of Phase II, at which point HMR has the option to collaborate in further development and commercialization of the compound(s).