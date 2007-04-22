Amylin's 1st-qtr 2007 net loss narrows 27.2%

The USA's Amylin Pharmaceuticals says that its net loss for the first quarter of 2007 was $49.4 million, or $0.38 per share, an improvement on the like, year-ago period, which saw a loss of $67.9 million, or $0.61 per share, as the company's revenues reached $172.0 million, up from $75.9 million in the comparable quarter of 2006.

Amlyin's net product sales of $162.0 million for the period include $146.5 million for the antidiabetic Byetta (exenatide) injection and $15.5 million for the injectable antihyperglycemic drug Symlin (pramlintide acetate) versus $68.3 million and $7.6 million, respectively.

Revenues under collaborative agreements also grew, reaching $10.0 million from $6.5 million for the same period in 2006 and consist primarily of cost-sharing payments from Eli Lilly to equalize development expenses for exenatide long-acting release and Byetta.