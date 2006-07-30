Amylin's 2nd-qtr loss deepens to $46.4M

The USA's Amylin Pharmaceuticals has reported total revenues of $118.1 million for the second quarter of 2006, a 152% improvement on the comparable period last year. Despite this, the group's net loss increased 74.4% to $46.4 million, or $0.38 per share.
The firm's net product sales totaled $108.8 million, up from $8.7 million in second-quarter 2005, with a $98.6 million contribution from Byetta (exenatide) injection, a first-in-class therapy for type 2 diabetes, and $10.2 million for Symlin (pramlintide acetate) injection, a first-in-class diabetes therapy that is used with mealtime insulin. In the year-earlier period these products achieved sales of $7.5 million and $1.2 million, respectively. Turnover generated under collaborative agreements plummetted 75.3% to $9.4 million, and largely consisted of earnings from its accord with US drug major Eli Lilly for Byetta, including development cost-sharing.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze