Amylin's 2nd-qtr loss deepens to $46.4M

The USA's Amylin Pharmaceuticals has reported total revenues of $118.1 million for the second quarter of 2006, a 152% improvement on the comparable period last year. Despite this, the group's net loss increased 74.4% to $46.4 million, or $0.38 per share.

The firm's net product sales totaled $108.8 million, up from $8.7 million in second-quarter 2005, with a $98.6 million contribution from Byetta (exenatide) injection, a first-in-class therapy for type 2 diabetes, and $10.2 million for Symlin (pramlintide acetate) injection, a first-in-class diabetes therapy that is used with mealtime insulin. In the year-earlier period these products achieved sales of $7.5 million and $1.2 million, respectively. Turnover generated under collaborative agreements plummetted 75.3% to $9.4 million, and largely consisted of earnings from its accord with US drug major Eli Lilly for Byetta, including development cost-sharing.