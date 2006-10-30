Amylin's losses down 37% in 3rd-qtr

San Diego, USA-based drugmaker Amylin Pharmaceuticals says that it saw losses of $46.1 million, or $0.36 per share, in the third quarter of 2006, which represents a 37% decrease on its loss in the comparable period last year. The firm said that the reduction had been driven by increased sales revenues which were up to $147.0 million from $25.0 million in the year earlier period.

Amylin said that the revenue growth included $138.8 million derived from product sales. The firm explained that the diabetes treatments Byetta (exenatide), which it co-developed with fellow USA-based group Eli Lilly, and Symlin (pramlintide acetate), contributed $126.4 million and $12.4 million, respectively, to its turnover.

The company also said that its R&D expenses increased 64% to $53.7 million, adding that this reflected higher costs relating to the development of a third diabetes drug. Exenatide LAR, as well as several of its early-stage programs.