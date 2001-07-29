Amylin shares plunge as FDA panel rejects lead drug candidate, Symlin

Amylin Pharmaceuticals has suffered a massive blow after a decision bythe US Food and Drug Administration's Endocrinologic and Metabolic Drugs Advisory Committee voted against approval of the company's lead drug candidate Symlin (pramlintide acetate), sending its shares plummeting.
This news is the latest in a series of knocks suffered by Symlin, an analog of the human hormone amylin which is secreted by beta cells in the pancreas. The drug, which is produced by Switzerland-based Bachem, is being developed as an adjunct to insulin with the aim of improving glucose control, reducing the dose of insulin required by diabetic patients and combating the extreme weight gain caused by insulin therapy.
Symlin was initially developed under a three-year collaboration with Johnson & Johnson, but three years ago the latter firm terminated the deal, saying that Symlin did not fit into its portfolio (Marketletters passim). Since then, Amylin, which has also submitted a European marketing authorization application for Symlin (Marketletter June 11).
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze