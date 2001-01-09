Anagrelide granted orphan status in EU

Shire Pharmaceuticals' essential thrombocythemia treatment anagrelidehas been granted orphan drug status by the European Commission, giving the company 10 years' exclusive marketing rights after launch for this indication in the European Union, plus Norway and Iceland.
The product is already marketed by Shire as Agrylin in the USA, where it has orphan protection until 2004, as well as Canada. It achieved sales of L28.8 million ($42 million) in the first nine months of 2000, making it the firm's second-biggest product after the attention deficit hyperactivity treatment Adderall.
