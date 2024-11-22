Analgesic Network Proposed By WFPMM

The establishment of an international "Analgesics Network" has been proposed by the World Federation of Proprietary Medicine Manufacturers. The purpose of the network would be to share country-specific information on scientific and regulatory developments on over-the-counter analgesics and, as appropriate, bring international expertise to bear on industry's local interests.

Sharing information should be useful to members, according to the US Nonprescription Drug Manufacturers Association, and could be coordinated for association members through the NDMA's Internal Analgesic Task Group. The NDMA says it is currently soliciting feedback on participation in and information of the network from its own Internal Analgesic/Antirheumatic Task Force, Scientific Affairs and International Affairs committees, and calls for interested parties to contact (at the NDMA) William Soller or David Spangler. Phone: +1 202 429 9260; fax: +1 202 223 6835.