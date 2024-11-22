ANDREOTTI MOVES TO FARMINDUSTRIA

Lamberto Andreotti, son of the Italian president and director general of drugmaker Farmitalia, has been named vice president of the Italian drug industry association, Farmindustria.

The move is said to be linked to the departure of Roberto Bianchi as managing director of Farmitalia and former vice president of Farmindustria and may indicate it is being speculated - the impending appointment of Mr Andreotti as managing director of Farmitalia.

Meanwhile, at the last routine meeting of the drug industry body attended by Mr Bianchi, the member companies noted that the pharmaceutical industry's workforce is increasing for the first time in some years, having risen by between 1% and 2% in 1991.