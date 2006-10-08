Andrx files ANDA for generic version of Shire's Adderall XR

UK drugmaker Shire has received a Paragraph IV notice letter from Andrx Pharmaceuticals, advising it that the US generics firm has filed an Abbreviated New Drug Application seeking approval for its copy-cat version of Shire's attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder drug, Adderall XR (mixed amphetamine salts). Shire noted that Andrx may not launch its generic drug before it receives final ANDA approval from the US Food and Drug Administration, adding that, if it decides to file a complaint on the Notice letter, the law suit triggers a stay of FDA approval of up to 30 months.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze