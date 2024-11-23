Novo Nordisk has said that it is committed to continuing to supply porcine insulin in those countries where demand still exists into the next millennium, but will not supply it in cartridges for use in pen injection devices, for economic reasons. The comments came in response to campaigns from the British Diabetic Association.
The calls to maintain supply of animal insulin stem from reports that some patients lose their warning signs of hypoglycemia when switching to the recombinant human version.
