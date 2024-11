Novo Nordisk (NOV:N) is a Denmark-headquartered healthcare company, providing treatment for diabetes.

The company also has positions within hemophilia care, growth hormone therapy and hormone replacement therapy.

In Janaury 2014 it was announced that Novo Nordisk’s profits had risen 15% with further growth expected. For 2014, Novo Nordisk expects a net financial income of around 750 million kroner.